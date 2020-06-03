Gulabo Sitabo's new song, Madari ka Bandar, will leave you amused!

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana are gearing up for Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which seems to be a very different kind of comedy. It's the story of a landlord and a tenant and their hate-hate relationship. This is one tale most of the people who have ever rented a space would immediately relate to.

But Sircar gazes at this relationship with a comical lens, and so does the music of this film. The new track, Madari Ka Bandar, only infuses a lot more amusement to the narrative. Bachchan and Khurrana are perpetually at loggerheads and characters like Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala seem to be interesting parts of the story.

Have a look at the song right here:

Presented by The Rising Sun Films and Kinoworks, Madari Ka Bandar from Gulabo Sitabo grabs the essence of the movie perfectly. Composed by Anuj Garg and written by Dinesh Pant, this soothing song is sung by Tochi Raina and Anuj Garg.

Speaking about Madari Ka Bandar's composition for Gulabo Sitabo, Anuj Garg said, "Composing Madari Ka Bandar has been really special. It was incredible to watch multi-talented Dinesh Pant, charmingly weave in the essence of the film with his beautiful words. The entire album perfectly captures the quirks and eccentricities of the movie and does complete justice to Shoojit da's vision for Gulabo Sitabo. The soundscape of Madari Ka Bandar, co-sung by Tochi Raina, will leave the audience completely mesmerized."

Co-singer Tochi Raina said, "The brilliance of Anuj Garg is that he can seamlessly blend a quintessential folk song with contemporary melodies. It was a pleasure to have sung Madari Ka Bandar alongside him for Gulabo Sitabo. The lyrics are very expressive yet soothing. I am certain that the audience will be left enchanted with the song's excellence."

The much anticipated movie featuring the bickering duo, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo is all set for a global release on June 12, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

