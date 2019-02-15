Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's film earns Rs. 19.40 cr

bollywood

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the film, this Zoya Akhtar directorial, Gully Boy is creating noise at the box office

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Zoya Akhtar's directorial Gully Boy opened on a big note as the film raked in Rs. 19.40 Cr on day 1 at the box office. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy had a Thursday release because of Valentines Day and is expected to witness an upward trend over the weekend. The film is going to be about the five big metros especially Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore with the big multiplexes giving a huge ratio of the collections.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi, Gully Boy has gone ahead to create an immense buzz amongst the masses. The trailer, the music and now the early reviews post its screening at the Berlin Film Festival has created much anticipation for the film, inspired by underground rappers, Divine and Naezy.

Zoya Akhtar, who has been ahead of her times with films Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do is now all set to rule the box office with Gully Boy, which is making all right noise across quarters.

Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt as his love interest bringing to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated released on February 14, 2019.

Also Read: Video: Twinkle Khanna dances crazily to Apna Time Aayega, Ranveer Singh can't keep calm

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates