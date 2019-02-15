Video: Twinkle Khanna dances crazily to Apna Time Aayega, Ranveer Singh can't keep calm

bollywood

Akshay Kumar shared a video of wife Twinkle Khanna engrossed while dancing to Gully Boy's Apna Time Aayega, and Ranveer Singh has an interesting reply to this video

Twinkle Khanna and Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Akshay Kumar and Ranveer's Instagram accounts.

The Gully Boy fever has surely taken the nation by storm. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer's song - Apna Time Aayega - is a track that has caught the fancy of almost everyone in the country. This fever is not only restricted to Ranveer's fans or rap-lovers but has also caught Twinkle Khanna's attention. One of the wittiest persons in Bollywood, she was seen doing crazy antics as she modulated her voice to its thinnest and sang 'Apna Time Aayega'.

Actor-husband Akshay Kumar was shooting the video, all elated and jumping with joy, to show this unseen side of his wife. Akshay cheekily captioned the video as well. The Kesari actor shared this video on his Instagram account and wrote: "When she's not educating me with new words to add to my vocabulary... my 24x7 entertainment #HappyValentinesDay #PakaoingSince2001 #GullyGirl [sic]."

Ranveer Singh, who has rapped this song in the movie Gully Boy couldn't stop laughing after watching this video. He commented on the video with many laughing emoticons and wrote, "I am dead."

Isn't this hilarious and adorable at the same time?

Talking about Gully Boy, the Zoya Akhtar directorial hits theatres on February 14 and has fetched good reviews from international critics.

Also Read: From Scarlet Macaw to Unicorn - Ranveer Singh's flora and fauna inspired clothes are hilarious

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates