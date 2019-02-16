Gully Boy box office collection day 2: Film mints Rs. 13.10 cr

bollywood

Zoya Akhtar's directorial Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt mints 13.10 Cr on a working Friday, takes the total collections to 32.50 Cr

Ranveer Singh

Zoya Akhtar's directorial Gully Boy mints 13.10 Cr on a working Friday, takes the total collections to 32.50 Cr. Gully Boy had a Thursday release because of Valentines Day and is expected to witness an upward trend over the weekend.

The film is going to be about the five big metros especially Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore with the big multiplexes giving a huge ratio of the collections. Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi, Gully Boy has gone ahead to create immense buzz amongst the masses. The trailer, the music and now the early reviews post its screening at the Berlin Film Festival has created a lot of anticipation for this Zoya Akhtar's film.

Zoya Akhtar who has been ahead of her times with films Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Dil Dhadakne Do is now all set to rule the box office with Gully Boy which is making all right noise across quarters.

Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt as his love interest bringing to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.

Also Read: Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's film earns Rs. 19.40 cr

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates