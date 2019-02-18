Gully Boy box office: Zoya Akhtar's film rakes in Rs 72 crore in its first weekend

bollywood

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy collected a whopping amount of Rs 72.45 crore at the box office on its first weekend

Ace Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's recently released Gully Boy has minted 72.45 cr at the Box Office within its first weekend. The film is all set to cross 100cr. at the Box Office in the first week of its theatre run.

Gully Boy had a Thursday release because of Valentines Day with a grand Box office opening of 19.40 cr and has witnessed an upward trend over the weekend where it collected 21.30 Cr on it's first Sunday. The Zoya Akhtar directorial is indomitable a testimony of which is seen at the Box Office along with immense appreciation from Audiences and critics alike.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi, Gully Boy has gone ahead to create an immense buzz amongst the masses. The trailer, the music and now the early reviews post its screening at the Berlin Film Festival has created a lot of anticipation for this Zoya Akhtar's film.

Zoya Akhtar who has been ahead of her times with films Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do is now all set to rule the box office with Gully Boy which is making all right noise across quarters.

Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt as his love interest bringing to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.

