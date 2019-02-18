Gully Boy Box office: Ranveer Singh-starrer races past Rs 50 crore mark in three days

bollywood

With Gully Boy racing past Rs 50-crore mark, Ranveer Singh enjoys his third consecutive hit after Padmaavat and Simmba

Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

He is fast becoming the box office wonder — after delivering two blockbusters in Padmaavat and Simmba last year, Ranveer Singh continues his dream run with Gully Boy this year. While some had felt that the Zoya Akhtar-directed venture — with its emphasis on a subject as niche as rap music — might alienate the single screen audience, the film's opening weekend collections proved that Singh's popularity goes beyond the multiplex and single-screen divide. The Valentine's Day release earned Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday, to take its three-day tally to Rs 51.15 crore.

Trade expert Amod Mehra notes that the movie has raced past the R50-crore mark in three days, despite releasing on a non-holiday. "Gully Boy is a niche film with the youth as its target audience. This is the time when school and college students are busy preparing for exams. Despite the unfavourable timing, the film has done well. By the end of the first week, it should cross the Rs 100-crore mark. Made on a budget of around Rs 50 crore, it is a clear winner."

While the movie had piqued curiosity, courtesy its lead stars Singh and Alia Bhatt, trade expert Girish Wankhede says that the glowing reviews only added to the buzz. "The entire cast has delivered exceptional performances. Despite its unusual story and the music — which is far from a typical Bollywood fare — the film has hit the bull's eye."

Rs 51cr - Three-day collection of Gully Boy

