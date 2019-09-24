Gully Boy: Kalki Koechlin on the film's entry to the Oscars

Ever since Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has been declared as India's official entry to the Oscars for the year 2020, the entire team is elated with the news. Ranveer Singh, talking about the same, stated a few days ago how the film echoes the voice of the streets and how it will be one of his most personal films. Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to instant fame with his role as MC Sher, also expressed his gratitude and happiness. He said how it was a big moment for him with Inside Edge being nominated for the Emmys and Gully Boy for the Oscars.

Now, another integral part of the musical drama, Kalki Koechlin, who played the musician Sky, shared, "I am really happy that the film got nominated and it is a good entry to the Oscars. I think Gully Boy is a great representation of India's new dawn - one where we increasingly stand united by hope and pave the way for real, social change. The Indian Rap scene has considerably helped in pivoting this 'change' conversation favourably, and movies like Gully Boy are a testament to that fact and to the international audience that good Indian cinema now attracts."

Gully Boy opened in cinemas on February 14 this year to rave reviews and staggering box office collections, raking over Rs 139 crore at the ticket windows. It also premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and received a thunderous response from fans and critics alike. Zoya Akhtar continues to prove she's one of the most riveting voices in Hindi cinema who opts for telling stories that resonate with the audiences and not just skim the surface with the narrative.

But this is just the beginning for Gully Boy, as next year, we are assured it's going to be everyone's favourite at every Bollywood award function. It seems Singh, Bhatt and Akhtar are all set to be bestowed with lots of trophies in 2020.

