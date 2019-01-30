Gully Boy makers dropped 2nd episode of Voice of the Streets featuring Spitfire

bollywood

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper

After receiving a great response from the audience on the very first episode of 'Voice of the Streets' featuring the rapper Naezy a.k.a. Naved Shaikh which marked as his come back rap video. Now Excel Entertainment has dropped second episode from the series featuring rapper Spitfire who is a renowned rapper.

Check out the second episode here:

The series is consist of rap videos of renowned rappers from the city sharing their journey of being a rapper in just one minute video where the rapper will be seen rapping a short piece of rap written and sung by the rapper himself.

Recently, during the grand live music launch event of Gully Boy where Ranveer Singh performed all the songs from the Jukebox with other rappers along with Divine and Naezy.

Ever since the announcement of the film has happened Gully Boy is receiving a humongous response across the nation for all the flicks that have come out until now. From the first poster, trailer and now jukebox every outing of the film is raging among the masses.

Ranveer Singh's character is inspired by the journeys of Indian rappers Neazy aka Naved Shaikh and Divine aka Vivian Fernandes. The audience has been hailing the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh in the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.

