Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega full song out now!

music

The raging anthem, Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy has taken the internet by storm

Ranveer Singh in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh.

'Apna Time Aayega,' the much-awaited song from the film Gully Boy is finally out now! The high on energy song features Ranveer Singh rapping his heart out, giving insights into the life of the Ranveer's character which is based on the lives of real underground rappers.

The video shows Ranveer Singh's character, the titular Gully Boy performing on stage and leaving the crowd in raptures with his rap skills. 'Apna Time Aayega' is a raging anthem that provided the hook in the recently released trailer for the film, based in part on the lives of Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy, and the city's underground hip-hop scene.

The song is performed by Ranveer, and composed by Divine and Dub Sharma, with lyrics by Divine and Ankur Tewari. Ever since the announcement, there has been humongous anticipation around the film be it for the prep videos or the spottings.

Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter account to share the song:

Recently, the teaser 'Asli Hip Hop' and the trailer of the film was out a few days back and it just broke the internet. It garnered millions of views in a short span. Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi.

Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screens is playing the role of a street rapper. The film is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya Akhtar, which showcases the actor in a leaner avatar.

Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt who is marking her first outing with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Gully Boy. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Gully Boy memes: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's punchlines are crashing the internet

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates