Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's kohl-rimmed eyes and skull-cap look is intense

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account to share his look from the upcoming film, Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh.

As Ranveer Singh's film, Gully Boy nears its release, the protagonist of the film, Singh has shared his look from this movie. Ranveer took to his Instagram account to share the look and the netizens are gushing over it! With kohl-rimmed eyes and the skull cap, Ranveer's intense look has got everyone curious. The 33-year-old actor captioned the photo as, "Gully Ka Chokra #apnatimeaayega #gullyboy [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Gully Ka Chokra #apnatimeaayega #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onFeb 6, 2019 at 1:53pm PST

Ranveer Singh has also planned a special screening of Gully Boy for wife Deepika Padukone and family - Padukones and Bhavnanis. Ranveer is seen essaying the character of a rapper inspired from the lives of underground rappers Divine and Naezy from Mumbai's Dharavi. The trailer, dialogue promos and songs are already ruling the chartbusters and it wouldn't be wrong to say that Apna Time Aayega has become the youth's anthem.

Both, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are on an extensive film-promoting spree and shot for 25 days at the real slum locations to give justice to their character. The duo is all set in the mood to rap till their film, Gully Boy's release. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

