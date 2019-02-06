Alia Bhatt's doppelganger lip-syncing 'Mar Jayega Tu' is going viral, watch video

bollywood

Alia Bhatt's doppelganger's video is crashing the internet. Netizens are going crazy over the video where she is seen reciting the 'Mar Jayega Tu' dialogue

Alia Bhatt and her doppelganger [L]. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/YouTube

As soon as Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy trailer was out, the dialogue from the film 'Mar Jayega Tu' became an instant rage on the internet. Tonnes of memes were created on Alia's dialogue and the netizens went bonkers. Fans and audience created their own version of the dialogue and shared it on social media.

However, a girl - doppelganger of Alia Bhatt, recreated the same video and shared it first on a video-sharing platform. The video instantly became a huge hit. Take a look at the video right away, and this girl's uncanny resemblance with Alia Bhatt's character from the film, Gully Boy has left the entire town talking.

View this post on Instagram #gullyboy #aliabhatt #aliabhattfans #ranveersingh A post shared by sanayaashu (@ashu0876962) onJan 23, 2019 at 2:47am PST

This doppelganger belongs to Uttarakhand and her bio on Instagram reads: "Pataka kudi from Uttarakhand. Pahadi girl [sic]."

Strangely, this isn't the first time that we have come across a Bollywood celebrity's doppelganger. The recent one being Anushka Sharma's lookalike found in American singer Julia Michaels. Anushka even acknowledged her doppelganger and commented funnily. A month ago, Salman Khan's duplicate was also found in Pakistan.

Talking about Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh's character is inspired by the journeys of Indian rappers Neazy aka Naved Shaikh and Divine aka Vivian Fernandes. The audience has been hailing the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh in the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar. Alia Bhatt will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Gully Boy.

Also Read: Gully Boy Second Dialogue Promo Out Now: Gully Ka Chokra Ranveer Singh ready to roll

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates