Gully Boy Second Dialogue Promo Out Now: Gully Ka Chokra Ranveer Singh ready to roll

After releasing first dialogue promo the makers of the Gully Boy have now released the second dialogue promo of Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh- Siddhant Chaturvedi. The second dialogue promo shows Ranveer Singh's introduction to rap done by his co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The video shows Siddhant Chaturvedi's character making Ranveer Singh understand the core of the rap. Ranveer Singh listening around his on-screen rap partner Siddhant Chaturvedi as he tries to tell how one rapper should be with the intriguing names of the rapper and Ranveer answer backs "Gully Ka Chokra".

Excel Entertainment shared the second dialogue promo on their official social media handle. While sharing the dialogue promo Excel Entertainment. Check out the promo here:

Ever since the announcement of the film has happened Gully Boy is receiving a humongous response across the nation for all the flicks that have come out until now. From the first poster, trailer, jukebox and now second dialogue promo every outing of the film are raging among the masses.

The film is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper. The film also marks the first time that Alia Bhatt is working with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar. The actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh's character is inspired by the journeys of Indian rappers Neazy aka Naved Shaikh and Divine aka Vivian Fernandes. The audience has been hailing the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh in the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.

