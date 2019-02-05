The 4th episode of Voice of the Streets featuring rapper Krishna Kaul is here and its brilliant

music

Voice of the Streets, an original capsule series, brings into focus the music and journeys of real-life rappers from the streets of India

Rapper Krishna Kaul

The 4th episode of Voice of the Streets featuring rapper Krishna Kaul is dropped on social media by the makers of Gully Boy. After receiving a great response from the audience on previous episodes featuring Naezy, Spitfire, MC Altaf, the latest episode with KR$NA looks pretty good too.

Voice of the Streets is the original Gully Boy capsule series featuring renowned rappers from the streets. They will be featured in one-minute videos where the rapper will be seen rapping a short piece written and sung by the rapper himself.

Excel Entertainment took to social media and shared the new episode of Voice of Streets on their official Twitter account. While sharing the new episode excel wrote, "Meet KR$NA in Ep. 04 from Voice Of The Streets, our Original Gully Boys capsule series."

Take a look at the episode here:

Ever since the announcement of the film, Gully Boy has been receiving a huge response across the nation. From the first poster, trailer, jukebox and now the rap series, everything about the film seems to be raging among the masses.

Gully Boy is inspired by the slum rappers of Dharavi, Mumbai. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper. His character is inspired by real-life rappers Naezy and Vivian Fernandes, aka Divine. The film also marks the first time that Alia Bhatt is working with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar. The actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Gully Boy.

The audience has loved the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh and the way he has portrayed the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar. It's a big, yet unexplored part of Indian cities and the film aims to bring the country's rap scene in the limelight. The film is slated for release on February 14.

