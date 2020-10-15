Gulshan Devaiah: Always had a crush on Sagarika Ghatge

Actor Gulshan Devaiah says he developed a major crush on actress Sagarika Ghatge ever since he watched the 2007 release, Chak De! India. So, when he got a chance to work with Sagarika after all these years in the telefilm "Footfairy", the experience was special.

"To tell you the truth I had a big crush on her when 'Chak De! India' had come out, so I didn't really know how I was going to react when I first met her. I didn't want to start blushing or something like that! Most of the time we were just talking about hockey and absolutely nothing about cricket," Gulshan said.

Sagarika is married to former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan. In "Footfairy", the actors will be exploring the dark side of obsession. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film revolves around Vivaan Deshmukh, a CBI officer and his lady love, Devika. Vivaan sets out in pursuit of a serial killer who strikes and kills women driven by an absurd obsession for feet. The &pictures original film is all set to hit television screens on October 24.

