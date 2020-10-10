Gulshan Devaiah: Crime thrillers, black comedies becoming popular

Having kicked off the year with Dibakar Banerjee's short film in Netflix's Ghost Stories, Gulshan Devaiah is set to follow it up with another offbeat movie, Footfairy. The &Pictures original, which traces the cat-and-mouse chase between a CBI officer and a serial killer with an absurd fetish, is slated for a direct-to-home release and will subsequently release digitally. The actor acknowledges that the advent of OTT platforms has given a new lease of life to small films that are high on concept. "I have always made unconventional choices in my career. [Earlier], certain genres used to not fare well upon their theatrical release. Now that OTT platforms have come into play, lesser-explored genres such as crime thrillers and black comedies are becoming popular," he says.

The psychological thriller has been helmed by debutant director Kanishk Varma. Noting that murder mystery is a difficult genre to crack, Devaiah heaps praise on Varma for attempting it in his first outing. "It is not easy to keep the audience engaged and make them second-guess. The script was sharply written for a first-time filmmaker; it didn't have a single loophole. Kanishk is a bright filmmaker who wants to make a good product."

