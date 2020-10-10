Search

Gulshan Devaiah: Crime thrillers, black comedies becoming popular

Updated: 10 October, 2020 07:18 IST | Uma Ramasubramanian | Mumbai

Headlining murder mystery Footfairy, Gulshan Devaiah on how OTT platforms have given a boost to lesser-explored genres.

Having kicked off the year with Dibakar Banerjee's short film in Netflix's Ghost Stories, Gulshan Devaiah is set to follow it up with another offbeat movie, Footfairy. The &Pictures original, which traces the cat-and-mouse chase between a CBI officer and a serial killer with an absurd fetish, is slated for a direct-to-home release and will subsequently release digitally. The actor acknowledges that the advent of OTT platforms has given a new lease of life to small films that are high on concept. "I have always made unconventional choices in my career. [Earlier], certain genres used to not fare well upon their theatrical release. Now that OTT platforms have come into play, lesser-explored genres such as crime thrillers and black comedies are becoming popular," he says.

The psychological thriller has been helmed by debutant director Kanishk Varma. Noting that murder mystery is a difficult genre to crack, Devaiah heaps praise on Varma for attempting it in his first outing. "It is not easy to keep the audience engaged and make them second-guess. The script was sharply written for a first-time filmmaker; it didn't have a single loophole. Kanishk is a bright filmmaker who wants to make a good product."

First Published: 10 October, 2020 07:09 IST

