Gulshan Devaiah on Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: I knew people would appreciate

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Gulshan Devaiah suggests he's enticed by films that have him toiling for months

Gulshan Devaiah

"I knew it," says Gulshan Devaiah, when we ask him about the success of his last release, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. There has been resounding praise for him since the Abhimanyu Dassani starrer hit screens and Devaiah says he had anticipated the reception. "One can have this feeling that he has done good work, but [actors] can never be sure. Yet, I knew people would appreciate it. It is nice to have the phone buzzing with appreciative [messages]."

Devaiah's last prominent offering dates back to the 2016 A Death In The Gunj, which prompts us to question why he's been selective about the offerings coming his way. "I am a diverse and versatile actor and often reject things when I feel I will be doing the same [kind of role]. It is not my ambition to work merely for the sake of doing so. A film like this one will entice me. For this movie, I prepared for five months to nab the physical demands of the character.

It was a confidence-booster to crack the martial arts training in four months," says the actor. Up next, Devaiah has Hinterland with Manoj Bajpayee in his kitty. "We begin working on it in a month. Working with one you look up to is joyous."

