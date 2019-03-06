Gulshan Devaiah impresses in a double role for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

bollywood

Introducing the dual avatars of Gulshan Devaiah, the makers of the film took to social media to share the posters showcasing the two characters

Gulshan Devaiah in both his avatars from the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

The team of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has made a blast on the internet by releasing two exciting posters featuring Gulshan Devaiah in a double role playing the characters of Kumite champion Mani and psychotic villain Jimmy.

Introducing the dual avatars of Gulshan Devaiah, the makers of the film took to social media to share the posters showcasing the two characters.

The makers released two avatars of Gulshan from the film, first one of the Kumite Champion Mani and the psychotic villain Jimmy. Recently, the makers released an introductory video of Abhimanyu Dassani, the 'Mard' who feels no pain fighting with villains showing off his fighting skills which makes the video more gripping.

The movie received a standing ovation during its screening in the Mami Film Festival. The movie has started making a mark much before its release. Revolving around a man with congenital insensitivity to pain, the film won the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan will be seen packing a punch with unconventional martial arts in the gripping action sequences of the film.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March, 2019.

Also read: This Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota creative features Radhika Madan in a Ninja avatar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates