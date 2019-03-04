This Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota creative features Radhika Madan in a Ninja avatar

bollywood

The makers of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota have dropped an intriguing creative featuring Radhika Madan in a kickass avatar and we're loving it

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota poster

The makers of the action-comic film are leaving no stone unturned in capturing social media's attention through their innovative and quirky creatives. This poster of Radhika Madan is yet another example of the same.

Recently, the makers also released a unique video wherein Radhika Madan is seen introducing Abhimanyu Dassani by taking a dig at Nepotism. The movie received a standing ovation during its screening at the Mami Film Festival. It has started making a name for itself even before its release. Revolving around a man with congenital insensitivity to pain, the film won the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan will be seen packing a punch with unconventional martial arts in the gripping action sequences of the film.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres onMarch 21, 2019.

Also read: Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Radhika Madan introduces Abhimanyu Dassani in a Unique way

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates