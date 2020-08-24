Gulshan Grover: I used to stand outside people's offices for hours after being a trained actor

Gulshan Grover has been a part of the Hindi film industry for nearly four decades. He made his Bollywood debut with Rocky in 1981 and is now gearing up for as many as three films- Sooryavanshi, Mumbai Saga, and Sadak 2. He has recently talked about his struggles, success, and being a product of hard work.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about how he stood outside offices for hours despite being a trained actor and also revealed how Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha recommended him for roles. He said, "I'm a product of hard work, but insiders did help me. Shatrughan Sinha got me a role, Amitabh Bachchan recommended me for a movie."

He added, "Insiders do have it easy when it comes to getting introductions, meeting directors or getting opportunities. The film fraternity, however, cannot guarantee that a star kid will be a star. They definitely have an advantage over outsiders, but the final decision is in the public's hand."

He then revealed how he used to stand outside offices for work. Grover said, "I used to stand outside people's offices for hours; this is after I was a trained actor. So, it's sincerity and hard work that eventually pay off." When the actor was asked about his take on nepotism, the actor had an amusing answer.

He said, "The father isn't helping the son, but the son is helping the father. Sanjay is part of Hollywood cinema, as a film producer. He's doing incredibly well and is far ahead of me. He's helping me find roles. But having said that, I'd be glad if he chooses to come and work in Bollywood."

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput and the online trolling and hate that his upcoming film Sadak 2 is getting, the actor had his opinion clear. He said, "There are two separate things that I feel. Firstly, I'm a supporter of Justice for Sushant, and I'm hoping more clarity will emerge in the case. Secondly, I'm working with Mahesh Bhatt, one of the greatest directors who has given me film after film, and I'm extremely excited for the movie."

Grover has been a villain in multiple films in his glorious career and known as the Bad Man, thanks to his performance in Ram Lakhan. The other films where he donned the character of the antagonist in films like Sir, Criminal, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Yes Boss, 16 December, and now Sooryavanshi.

