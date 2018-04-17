No underworld, only underdog! Aamir Khan wants Gulshan Kumar biopic script reworked

Aamir Khan said to have suggested changes in Mogul's script, wants story to focus on Gulshan Kumar's rise as music baron, weeds out underworld connections



Aamir Khan

As producer Bhushan Kumar works towards bringing father Gulshan Kumar's story to the big screen, rumours are rife that Aamir Khan might collaborate with him on Mogul. In the latest development, it has been learnt that Khan - known for his discerning eye for scripts - has recommended changes to the story, subject to which he will come on board as co-producer.

An insider informs that the superstar has apparently asked writer-director Subhash Kapoor to make it an underdog story. "The screenplay is currently being tweaked to make it more about Gulshan's rise from being a fruit juice vendor to the owner of the biggest music label in the country. Aamir is a big believer in underdog stories," reveals the source.



Bhushan Kumar

With the tone of the biopic being changed to an aspirational one, Khan is said to be keen that the film have minimal references to the murky side of showbiz. "Aamir wanted the underworld details to be reduced. The alleged role of the underworld in Gulshan's death will be eliminated. The film will just touch upon these topics," adds the source.



Gulshan Kumar

Kapoor, it has been learnt, is reworking the script at a furious pace before he presents it to Khan and Kumar for a final narration. When we reached out to the writer-director, he said, "I can't speak about it as I am under an NDA with T-Series."

Meanwhile, speculation continues on who will play the lead. Though trade circles suggest that Akshay Kumar - who was the first choice for the role but was later said to have returned the signing amount - will be part of the biopic, names of other stars including Khan's are doing the rounds. T-Series and Khan remained unavailable for comment.

