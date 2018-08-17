Gunmen attack Kabul intel facility

international

The attack on the training facility was the latest incident in a blood-soaked week that saw terrorists deliver crippling blows to government forces across Afghanistan

ISIS had claimed responsibility for the tuition centre attack. Pic/AP

Gunmen attacked an intelligence training centre in Kabul on Thursday, officials said, as families buried loved ones killed by a suicide bomber a day earlier in the war-weary Afghan capital.

The attack on the training facility was the latest incident in a blood-soaked week that saw terrorists deliver crippling blows to government forces across Afghanistan. "Clashes are ongoing and the area is cordoned off by the Afghan security forces," said Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai.

The firefight erupted near a training centre overseen by the National Security Directorate — Afghanistan's intelligence agency — with the gunmen holed up in a construction site near residential buildings, an official at the scene said.

