Exclusive: Gurdeep Kohli on divorce - Why should a woman think that it's the end?

television

Gurdeep Kohli gets exclusively candid with mid-day.com as she talks about her web show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The web show - a soul-stirring romantic drama is already streaming on ALTBalaji

Gurdeep Kohli, who is best remembered for her television show, Sanjivani as her portrayal of Dr Juhi got in an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com for the second season of her web show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The show has Ronit Roy (Rohit), who moves out of marriage with Gurdeep Kohli (Poonam) as he falls in love with another woman, Mona Singh (Ananya). Talking about her experience working on this show and the existence of extramarital affairs, Gurdeep bares it all. The web show - a soul-stirring romantic drama is already streaming on ALTBalaji but on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Excerpts from the interview:

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain- if you had to define this term, how would you define it?

When you have a love which is drifting, moving from one love to another! Even for Ananya, she isn't sure whether Rohit is her Humsafar or no and even Rohit is confused about it. Therefore, it's only Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Do you relate to this character of yours, Poonam?

Absolutely! For me, playing Poonam in the first season was very easy because I am a woman, who prioritises her children completely. So, that came very naturally to me. In the second season, when my kids ask me to fall in love, it gets very difficult because I am naturally a mother. The second season took me back to my Sanjivani days where I was playing a doctor and romancing. So, it was like revisiting those moments.

What is your take on urban relationships?

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a beautiful show to tell the society that it's okay if your love has fallen out of love and has found someone else. It's very difficult to just portray that in one line because when Poonam gets to know about her husband's extramarital affair, she is completely devastated. Life doesn't end there for her because she has two daughters. That's why she accepted whatever life threw at her. She never hated Ananya because Poonam has an understanding, which I think people should have. It's okay if you love him and he doesn't love you back because he loves someone else. Do you hate her? Of course! But you cannot strangle her to death because she is not the vamp. The man cannot be the devil either because he once loved you. On the other hand, very bravely, Poonam is leading her life with daughters and even Rohit has not completely cut his chords with Poonam. They are still in very good talking terms. So, this show is a lovely take on relationships. The show is a lovely message to mankind to move on and not get stuck.

What is your take on extramarital affairs?

It happens. It's very much a part of our society. Let's not sit there and judge. When you'll put yourself out there, you will realise how difficult it is or how normal it is. So, let's just life take its course and not be judgemental about people who are into it because never say never, it can happen to anybody.

What kind of a lover are you?

I am an old-school lover like Poonam in this season. There are moments in this show with Apurva Agnihotri which makes her uncomfortable. I am the most comfortable with my husband, and if I am out with somebody, I am uncomfortable, I am that kind. That's why Poonam is very much me. I have an old-world charm and I love that.

View this post on Instagram #lucknowifoodfestival Love Up Time with Family A post shared by Gurdeep Kohli Punjj âÂÂ (@gurdeepkohlipunjj) onJun 3, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

How has your character moved on in life post-divorce and how is she pursuing her singlehood?

The journey of Poonam is very beautiful. In fact, when the first season ended, many of them suggested that I get a young guy in the second season, which is so lovely when it came from the audience. Then, even the makers thought that Poonam's journey should be like that. It's like an author-backed role. If you see me, I am looking completely different from my first season. I have consciously made an effort to do that. Otherwise, I wouldn't have been justifying Poonam. She had to look desirable as she is on a new journey. Why should a woman think that it's the end? I love this story because a lot of our women are Indian at heart. When it comes to falling in love for the second time, they all are very hesitant and that is beautifully portrayed by Poonam and how gradually she kind of loses herself but she comes back. She is not starting her journey completely with Abhimanyu. Poonam has always been the provider to her husband, kids and also for Abhimanyu. There's a lovely friendship also between Poonam and Abhimanyu.

Does her equation with the teenage children changes and how is the character tackling that?

My children aren't aware of my new friendship with Apurva. My sister knows and is pushing me for it because she feels that I should have my own life and my little story going on. Maybe, in the third season, my kids will get to know.

View this post on Instagram Lovely @jskd_parul for this lovely pic Khanna Kazana A post shared by Gurdeep Kohli Punjj âÂÂ (@gurdeepkohlipunjj) onMay 27, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

We've seen you doing cookery show are you planning to take it up as a full-time profession?

No. I do cook for my two kids and husband. I have always been in the kitchen, so there is nothing new. I'm not a celebrity, who has been taught how to cook and then she is acting it. I've always been a cook. It's just that I got an offer where they (food show's makers) were looking for a celebrity mom and I was a mother by then. So, I got onboard and it's not that I am taking this as a profession.

We've seen you doing television shows and now exploring the web space. What attracts you the most?

Of course, the web space because television shows are like an everyday newspaper. You need to get so many articles to make that whole bunch of a paper. Whereas, to make a magazine, you select the best and put it in a magazine because it has a shelf life. As an actor, I want to have a shelf life to my talent. Of course, I do look at the web, films - a definite yes because you are taking time to showcase it.

If given an opportunity to do a television show, would you take it up?

Yes. I would take that up because web shows happen seasonally and take time to be made and are limited. Now, that I am a television actor, more than money, I need to work every day. If not every day, at least 15 days a month. Otherwise, it will be terrible. I would not say that I will wait for until I get films. There are great television shows coming up my way and they are justifying me. So, why not?

Also Read: Exclusive - Mona Singh on extramarital affairs: The lady shouldn't be blamed

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates