Gurinder Chadha to film biopic on rapper Apache Indian

"Tell India to look forward to the Apache Indian movie, which will hit screens in India in a few years," the rapper teases, adding that director Gurinder Chadha is penning the script

Gurinder Chadha and Apache Indian. Pic/Ashish Raje

Currently in India to promote his upcoming single, Punjabi Girl, Birmingham-born Steven Kapur, popularly known as Apache Indian, revealed to mid-day that a film about his life is in the pipeline. "Tell India to look forward to the Apache Indian movie, which will hit screens in India in a few years," the rapper teases, adding that director Gurinder Chadha is penning the script. "She's doing it," Apache says when he's prodded about whether the deal with the filmmaker has been sealed.

Talking about the biopic, he adds, "The film is my true story. It's about my 27-year-long career and will take [the viewer through my life in] England to Jamaica, and then India."

Meanwhile, the singer is also touring the globe to promote his upcoming album On The Weekend, which includes the single, Punjabi Girl. It marks Apache's collaboration with Raftaar. "The album is out on September 28, which will be followed with a tour [in India]. I've just performed in London with Jay Sean."

The album marks his return to the genre he loves the most — reggae. However, with the album boasting of collaborations from artistes across the globe, Apache adds that fans will be treated to varied forms of music. Having shot for the video in Mumbai, the rapper adds that viewers will get to witness a dance face-off, also involving Raftaar and him.

