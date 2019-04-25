Guru Randhawa gets a Punjabi surprise on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs

television

The upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs will witness Punjabi pop icon Guru Randhawa gracing the show to promote his new single Slowly Slowly

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs contestants have been winning the hearts of the audiences and judges while making the nation groove to their melodies with their powerful voices and brilliant performances. The upcoming episode will witness Punjabi pop icon Guru Randhawa gracing the show to promote his new single Slowly Slowly.

Composed, written and sung by Guru Randhawa, the music is produced by DJ Shadow Dubai, BlackOut, RedMoney & Vee. Directed by Gifty, this alluring fusion dance track brought Mumbai to Pitbull's stomping ground in Miami where the video was filmed. The video features Guru Randhawa and Pitbull dancing to young and vibrant beats. Maintaining a universal and multilingual approach, the lyrics are penned in English, Hindi, and Spanish.

Check out the song here:

While Guru was extremely impressed with the singing prodigies, host Ravi Duby decided to give him a surprise. Ravi invited a few of Guru's Punjabi fans on the show and asked him to dance with them. Guru happily agreed to do the same and instantly went on stage to shake a leg. Together, they all danced to his superhit tracks Lahore, Ban Ja Tu Meri Raani, Slowly Slowly and High Rated Gabru.

Well, we can't wait to witness this fun-filled moment on the show!

