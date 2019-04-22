Guru Randhawa makes a place on global charts; collaborates with Pitbull

music

Slowly Slowly, Guru Randhawa wishes to make a place on global charts. He says its time to take our music into fresh markets

Pitbull and Guru Randhawa

In a previous interview with mid-day, Lahore singer Guru Randhawa had alluded to his desire to take his music to the Grammy Awards, as a reason behind his increasing international associations.

Days after the release of Slowly Slowly, which saw him join hands with international rap icon Pitbull, Randhawa is clear that he harbours big aspirations. With Lahore bagging a coveted spot on Billboard's Top 25 chart, he knew it was time for the next big step.

"[I] wanted to expand and take [my] music across the globe, by exploring other markets. We worked on this song in India. The music was produced by Blackout, DJ Shadow, OfficialVee and MoneyWillz. Once the track was ready, we reached out to Pitbull sir. I'm thankful to him for being receptive and supportive," says Randhawa.

International Love hitmaker Pitbull, Randhawa says, was appreciative of the track from day one. "Our initial discussions revolved around the video, and how it could bring the best of both worlds together. A few changes were incorporated in the song. He added a rap section and a certain flavour that could enable the music to have a global appeal. He also decided to feature in it with us," he says of the track that was shot in Miami.

Even though the scope to experiment was plenty, Randhawa says that for this first offering, he focused on playing to their strengths. "We simply wanted to incorporate Pitbull and my singing styles into it and didn't explore each other's language. The lyrics are written in Hindi, English and Spanish."

Appreciative of the rapper's "time management skills and down-to-Earth nature," Randhawa asserts that he harbours a love for Indian culture. "He knows a lot about our country and has visited India several times. He even worked with Priyanka Chopra. In Miami, we also visited his restaurant, ilov305, where he played my songs."

Also Read: Guru Randhawa drops a new single Tere Te featuring rapper Ikka

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates