Guru Randhawa to perform at The Grub Fest

Popular food festival The Grub Fest, to begin here on Friday, is set to leave foodies spoilt for choice, and there's a line-up of performers like Guru Randhawa and Akhil Sachdeva too. The three-day gala, which will have a variety of cuisines, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Some of the restaurant exhibitors participating in the event include Baking Bad, iHOP, Wok to Walk Big Yellow Door, Cj's Fresh, Fat lulu's, The Funnel Hill Creamery and WAFL.

The evenings will have performances by DJ Frenzy and Jasmine Sandlers, apart from Randhawa and Sachdeva, read a statement.

The Grub Fest was co-founded by Aman, Mani, Arjun and Chaitanya, all from varied event backgrounds. After three successful editions in the capital, the event was also successfully launched for the first time in new cities, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh last year.

