Gwyneth Paltrow will no longer be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Gwyneth Paltrow who portrayed the character of Pepper Potts, Tony Stark's sidekick and love interest, has decided to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Gwyneth Paltrow. Pic/Paltrow's official Instagram account

Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow has decided to hang up her boots where the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is concerned. The 46-year-old actress told Variety that she would be exiting MCU and her character, Pepper Potts, as a result. Pepper Potts is a popular supporting figure in Marvel who is a sidekick and love interest of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. The character was an integral part of the Iron Man franchise as well as the Avengers franchise.

Paltrow said in the interview, "I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friend with (Iron Man director) Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans."

She added that while she doesn't see herself returning to Marvel full-time, she would be open to cameos and special appearances in Marvel movies. So if you were looking forward to seeing more of the spunky Pepper Potts in future Marvel movies, like the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, you're in for some disappointment.

Currently, Paltrow has been spending her time working on her passion project, the lifestyle brand Goop as its CEO. Paltrow is expanding original content for her brand Goop with a new series at Netflix, a podcast partnership with Delta Airlines and a number of programmes centred on beauty, food and books.

