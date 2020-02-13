Haathi Mere Saathi: What can fans expect from Pulkit Samrat's role in the film?

Pulkit Samrat is starring in the highly anticipated Haathi Mere Saathi, and the teasers and posters of the movie have drummed up much interest and left fans eagerly awaiting the release. Ace director Prabhu Solomon helms the film. There's a lot of anticipation about the film since it has been shot on a massive scale and captures the lusciousness and breathtaking beauty of the jungles with aplomb. And fans are curious to know what role Samrat essays in the film.

Well, the actor essays the role of Shankar, a villager who supports Rana's Bandev character in his quest to save the jungle and its animals. His role has various facets and Pulkit portrays them all very well. This is the first time Pulkit will be seen in such a role.

Haathi Mere Saathi's storyline has been inspired by the unfortunate event of humans encroaching the elephant corridors in Kaziranga, Assam. The film traces the narrative of a man, the role essayed by Rana, who dedicated most of his life living in the jungle with the sole purpose of protecting the animals inhabiting it and how he becomes part of the conflict.

Here's the teaser in case you missed it, shared by the leading man Rana Daggubati:

Director Solomon also shared his views saying, "I am very excited about the project. One of the most serious threats to elephants is habitat loss. They share a landscape increasingly fragmented by agriculture, roads and railway lines, with an ever-expanding human population, and this forces them into frequent conflict. It's a subject which needs everyone's attention and should be talked about."

Produced by Eros International, all three titles, Kaadan in Tamil, Aranya in Telugu and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi are scheduled to release on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar & Zoya Hussain in important roles.

Pulkit was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti and will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming revenge thriller Taish.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates