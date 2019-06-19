'Had a one-night-stand with colleague'

dr-love

Dr Love

I got horribly drunk at my annual office offsite a few weeks ago and ended up in bed with a colleague from another department. We both felt awkward about it the next day, because we didn't know how to deal with it, but he seems to have accepted it and moved on. I haven't seen him much since the offsite, but all our interactions have started to feel weird since then because of that one night. My other colleagues are beginning to wonder why we act strange around each other whenever we are in the same room, and this is making it very hard for me to be in the office on some days. He hasn't said or done anything to make me feel strange in any way, but I am thinking of just quitting because it's hard for me to cope with this. Am I being paranoid or overreacting to something that really is not such a big deal? I just feel guilty for some reason and I don't even know why. How do I cope with this?

Let me put this into perspective: Two adults had a little too much to drink and decided they liked each other enough to have consensual sex. This is a lot more common than you think, and unless either of you is in a relationship with someone else, I'm not sure why there is a problem. The awkwardness is normal, because neither of you are together and a one-night stand will always involve a certain amount of awkwardness, but if he isn't saying or doing anything to make things difficult for you, doesn't it make more sense to simply put it behind you and move on? Is it worth the trouble of quitting and taking a decision that may have an adverse impact on your career just because your misplaced sense of guilt is hard for you to manage? Ask yourself what exactly you feel guilty about and weigh the pros and cons of quitting before making a decision.

