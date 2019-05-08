Hailey Bieber shows off her elegant side in pink gown at Met Gala 2019

hollywood

Hailey Bieber. Pic/AFP

Making her way through the star-studded red carpet of Met Gala in a gorgeous pink outfit was Hailey Bieber, who walked the red carpet alone without her singer husband Justin Bieber.

The 22-year old model looked gorgeous in a pink floor-length sparkly turtleneck gown. The look was very "business in the front, party in the back" as it featured nearly entirely open back and train.

According to E-News, Hailey wore her hair up in a high ponytail and accessorised that with a large black ribbon tied in a bow. She wore diamond earrings and showed off her large diamond engagement ring. The model looked stunning in the pastel outfit designed by Alexander Wang.

Fans of Justine missed his presence on the red carpet this year. Had Justin attended, it would have marked the first Met Gala of Hailey and Justin as a couple and also their first official appearance since tying the knot more than six months ago.

As for Hailey, counting tonight, she has officially attended five consecutive Met Galas, her first being in 2015. Though the supermodel's signature style has certainly evolved over the years, fashion's biggest designers (Topshop, Carolina Herrera and Tommy Hilfiger to name a few) consistently rely on Hailey to bring their Met Gala visions to life. And it seems that this year there is no difference.

Expressing her excitement over the fashionable event, Hailey posted small videos on her Instagram story. In one of the video, she took a tour of the room which seems to be the hotel room where the model is residing.

She wrote, "Happy Met Morning' in the video while in the second one was where she was in the car en route to prepping up for the Gala. 'After So much rain, such a pretty day', she wrote on the story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hailey will soon launch her own line of cosmetics. She filed trademark paperwork for 'Bieber Beauty' on April 10, with an intent to launch "beauty and cosmetic products" according to the documents obtained by 'People,' from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

While details surrounding the collection have not been revealed yet, fans can expect "beauty and cosmetics products" to eventually roll out, which could include a broad array of items, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Baldwin is currently the global ambassador for BareMinerals, so she probably would not officially announce her own line until the contract ends.

