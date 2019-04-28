Halle Berry broke three ribs on John Wick sets

hollywood

Halle Berry, who plays Sofia, assassin friend of Keanu Reeves' titular character, said though she had a tough time working on the film, the injury was "like a badge of honour" for her

Halle Berry

Halle Berry says she broke three ribs while shooting for the upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum. The actor, who plays Sofia, assassin friend of Keanu Reeves' titular character, said though she had a tough time working on the film, the injury was "like a badge of honour" for her. "I broke three ribs when I was rehearsing for 'John Wick'. It's like a badge of honour for me, we don't know how it happened... I worked for a little while with broken ribs until I could no longer do it.

"(It's) hours and hours of stunt training, it's gun training, it's dog training, then it's just strength training on top of that with my trainer, and it's watching my diet," Berry told Extra magazine. About working with Reeves, the actor said she was initially "terrified" about working with him.

"It was pretty amazing. It was a little terrifying at first because he's so damn good, and I wanted to be on the same level as him. I didn't want to disappoint him," she said. The cast also includes Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Said Taghmaoui, Jason Mantzoukas, John Leguizamo, Jerome Flynn, Tobias Segal, Hiroyuki Sanada and Cecep Arif Rahman, among others. The film is slated to be released on May 17 in the US.

