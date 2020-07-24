Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan protests outside the producer's office for non-payment of dues

During the last three months, ever since the lockdown was imposed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of shootings were halted and a lot of actors also spoke about the pay-cuts that they had to take. However, there were some that also spoke about non-payment of dues.

One of them was Chahat Pandey, the actress known for her show, Hamari Bahu Silk. And talking about her in an interview to Pinkvilla in May, her co-star from the show had said, "Chahat had actually attempted to commit suicide, but it was her mother who came to her rescue. Her mother stopped her from taking the drastic step. She has struggled a lot to be an actress; this money means a lot to her."

He added, "It is the first time that she has earned such a big amount, but to her sheer bad luck, she is deprived of this also. She is the sole earning member in her family, her father is no more, and she has two small brothers and a mother to look after."

And now, Zaan Khan has protested against the show's producer outsider her house for the same issue of non-payment of dues. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a post that was uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. In the post, Khan was seen along with the other cast and crew members of the show holding placard that read- Pay Our Dues.

Have a look right here:

And talking about this issue, Chahat Pandey, in an interview with Times of India, said, "Zaan has no option left now but to do something to get us the money. If I was in Mumbai, I would have been there with him. The protest is justified. All our pleas have fallen on deaf ears." She also stated how they managed to locate the producer's building after a lot of difficulties.

She stated, "We managed to locate Devyani's (Rale) building with immense difficulty. Learning that we are below her building, she has switched off her phone. Now, Zaan and Rahul (the show's director) have gone inside the building to talk to the Secretary." The producer is yet to comment on the matter.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news