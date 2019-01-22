Hamid Ansari back on Facebook where all his troubles began

national

Hamid Nihal Ansari returned to Mumbai on Dec 18, 2018. File Pic

A month after getting a new lease of life by returning to his family and country, Hamid Nihal Ansari is back on Facebook, the place where all his troubles started. It was through this social media site that the 33-year-old fell in love with a girl from Pakistan. When he went there in 2012 to prevent her forced marriage, the authorities arrested him on espionage charges and locked him up in a prison for six years.

When mid-day reached out to Ansari, he said that he checked his Facebook account just out of curiosity and plans to delete it soon. "I don't know what got me back on Facebook but I just felt the need to check it. I put up a post for time pass. I wanted to see whether the account was active or not. I am planning to delete the account soon. In fact, as we speak, I am trying to find out the way to do so," he said.



Screenshot of Hamid Ansari announcing his return on Facebook

Ansari, who was allegedly arrested for entering Pakistan via Afghanistan, wrote on Facebook, "l am back and I have managed to recover my ID too. Bhaiyo aur behno, jald hi ye account delete hone wala hai, kripiya karke apni frndlist update kar len. Dhanyawaad."

The 33-year-old says that he doesn't want to be back on social media anytime soon, "I'd like to stay away from it and spend time with my family, who have sacrificed a lot to bring me back. I wasted six years and don't want to waste any more time. I am busy meeting relatives and friends, and soon want to get back to work. I can be in touch with my family and friends without being on social media."

When asked whether he checked the Pakistani girl's account, he said, "It is a closed chapter. I don't want to walk that path again. I have got a second life and intend to live it peacefully without giving troubling my family any more."

