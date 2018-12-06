Handball: Vibgyor High on a high

Dec 06, 2018, 11:26 IST | Gordon D'Costa

Later, the Vibgyor girls proved to be more dominant and very comfortably won both their Group 'E' league matches by identical 5-0 margins to qualify for the quarter-finals

Handball: Vibgyor High on a high
Vigbyor's hat-trick hero Jai Mishra at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Vibgyor High (Malad) were on a high as both their boys' and girls' U-14 teams produced outstanding performances to book berths in the quarter-finals of the MSSA-organised inter-school handball championship played at Azad Maidan yesterday.

In the boys' competition, Vibgyor beat Indian Education Society (Charkop) 6-2 in a Group 'C' league match to secure their place in the last eight. Vigbyor's Jai Mishra bagged a hat-trick, while Reyaan Patel played a good supporting role with two goals. Sohan Shetty scored one.

Later, the Vibgyor girls proved to be more dominant and very comfortably won both their Group 'E' league matches by identical 5-0 margins to qualify for the quarter-finals. They first blanked Ryan International (Chembur) and later outplayed CP Goenka (Juhu).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

azad maidansports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

How Mithali Raj changed the face of women's cricket in India

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK