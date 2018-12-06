Handball: Vibgyor High on a high
Vibgyor High (Malad) were on a high as both their boys' and girls' U-14 teams produced outstanding performances to book berths in the quarter-finals of the MSSA-organised inter-school handball championship played at Azad Maidan yesterday.
In the boys' competition, Vibgyor beat Indian Education Society (Charkop) 6-2 in a Group 'C' league match to secure their place in the last eight. Vigbyor's Jai Mishra bagged a hat-trick, while Reyaan Patel played a good supporting role with two goals. Sohan Shetty scored one.
Later, the Vibgyor girls proved to be more dominant and very comfortably won both their Group 'E' league matches by identical 5-0 margins to qualify for the quarter-finals. They first blanked Ryan International (Chembur) and later outplayed CP Goenka (Juhu).
