Hansal Mehta on the nepotism debate: My son will make films if he deserves to make them

Shahid director Hansal Mehta has joined in on the nepotism debate that was flared up after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. While many celebrities spoke up about the nepotism and bias rife in the film industry, several others had a different opinion.

Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to put his opinions across. This is what he had to say, "This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he's been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he's my son."

He further tweeted:

He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

Saying as how people don't address the elephant in the room while talking about nepotism, Mehta tweeted:

So when people take off on nepotism they do not really address the elephant in the room. They belittle the real battle. The battle between the powerful and the rising. The battle between old and new. The battle between rigidity and change. The battle between secure and insecure. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

Talking about the media, Mehta wrote, "Unfortunately, we often mistake PR, imaging, paid media and gossip as essential tools for survival here. Media uses our insecurities and aspirations to its benefit. We need to change that by being that change. Media will thrive on what you give them. Give them your talent."

Several people have been attacking star kids including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor on social media, as well as filmmaker Karan Johar for nepotism in Bollywood. This comes after Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

