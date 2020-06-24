Switch off! Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar limit comments on Instagram

Social media savvy actors like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have closed or limited their comments section on Instagram. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, angry fans of the late actor bombarded their handles with hateful messages. Irate fans called out their privileged background that always found favour in the industry. After facing the wrath of netizens for days, their accounts now display 'comments on the posts are limited'. Some have refrained from putting up any new posts after SSR's death to avoid any unwarranted attention.

The nepotism debate has created a wave on social media. From unfollowing the stars to sending them hateful messages, netizens have done it all. Ever since Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and many celebrities who have claimed not even knowing Sushant Singh Rajput, mourned on social media, it did not go well. It's not just trollers who have stood up and spoke their heart out but also many others who decided to unfollow Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Bollywood celebrities who are a part of nepotism.

Sonam Kapoor was one of the star kids, who was at the receiving end of the backlash. The Kapoor sisters - Sonam and Rhea received a lot of hate messages on social media, which made the star kids restrict their social media privacy settings. Sonam also shared screenshots of social media user accounts who spewed venomous comments to her Inbox.

For the uninitiated, Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which was debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan. He was also part of Nitesh Tiwari's multi-starrer blockbuster Chhichhore and critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. His last major outing was Netlfix's Drive.

