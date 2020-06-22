Nepotism debate: Sonam and Rhea Kapoor share screenshots of trolls and their hateful comments

The 'nepotism' debate is back and has rather taken an ugly turn. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide again sparked off a conversation around Bollywood's power camps, trolls ruthless targetted star kids and A-listers coming from the film background, right from unfollowing them on social media to commenting hatred statements. Sonam Kapoor was one of the star kids, who was at the receiving end of the backlash. However, the actress and her designer/producer sister Rhea Kapoor hit back at trolls and how.

On Father's Day, June 21, Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to highlight the favouritism debate on social media and shared her take on it. "Today on Father's Day I'd like to say one more thing, yes I'm my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I'm privileged. That's not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I'm born and to whom I'm born. I'm proud to be his daughter. [sic]"

Well, this did not end there. Sonam further shared screenshots of a few of social media user accounts, or should we rather say profiles of the trolls, who spewed venomous comments to her Inbox.

This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who've encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others. pic.twitter.com/6rH4LSBOxp — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

Sonam Kapoor further tweeted, "I encourage you guys to see my comment section. And I'm sure you don't hope that the same comes your way. I hope your parents don't have to see this sort of this stuff."

Bullying, misguided vengeance, and the need to further your own agenda not caring about the collateral damage. This is all your karma. May god and the universe forgive you. pic.twitter.com/SJpZPUWqCY — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

Rhea Kapoor had the badass way to tackle the trolls. She wrote that they usually use stock celebrity images on their profile. "Let's play a game. Soo hater comment. Go to profile. Possibilities• Hater has 0 followers. Probably no picture or picture of person who Is most definitely not them (see as old calendar images of Lisa Haydon, some stock Images of other calendar models, they love calendars) specifically follow people they intend to spam. Most definitely a private profile. So brave, Trolls. Privacy is a privilege too," wrote Rhea Kapoor.

A few sections of trolls were issuing rape threats to her and tagging her mother Sunita Kapoor on their posts. "You want to tag my 64-year-old mother in a threat to rape me? Do it on your profile so that your mom can see who you've become too. That Is If you are a real person. Also if anyone is curious about the reason this person dislikes me, there is never a real one. Just theory based on no facts, no knowledge and this one is my favourite, because the person who is calling me a 'r***i', just wishes we were all nicer to each other. Want me to use my privilege well? To be kind. Well, I'm trying. Social media and having a voice is a privilege too. Want us to sot an example? Ok. You go first," she added.

