Happily ever after! Kajal Aggarwal ties the knot with Gautam Kitchlu; see photos

Last evening, Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur beau Gautam Kitchlu. The traditional ceremony was performed at a South Mumbai hotel with only close pals and family in attendance due to the prevailing scenario.

The Singham actress shared her first look as a bride a few hours before the wedding, and she looked absolutely radiant even in the black and white image. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onOct 30, 2020 at 2:59am PDT

While neither Kajal nor her now-husband Gautam have shared any images from the wedding, Kajal's many fan clubs on social media sure have! Some of those photos feature the newlyweds in the midst of the wedding rituals, and we must say, Kajal and Gautam look beautiful together.

View this post on Instagram Exclusive @kajalaggarwalofficial #kajalaggarwal #kajgautkitched A post shared by KajPriya (@kajpriya) onOct 30, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

Kajal Aggarwal was resplendent in her red heavily embellished lehenga, traditional jewellery which included the red chooda and golden 'kaleerein'. Gautam Kitchlu, too, looked dapper in his ivory sherwani with a baby pink dupatta. The whole theme of the wedding was soft, mellow colours, and the couple looked like they were made for each other!

Kajal Aggarwal had a fun time at her haldi ceremony as well, where she danced her way through the festivities. Decked up in a yellow salwar kameez and floral jewellery, Kajal looked like the quintessential bride-to-be.

Here's wishing Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu a happy married life!

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest IT scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing very important roles.

