Happy Birthday Abhishek Kapoor: These three successful actors were launched by the ace director

Birthday boy Abhishek Kapoor's films have always been lauded by the people and it's not only because of the way they are made but also because of the director's amazing vision. While the national award-winning director has some amazing films like Rock On, Kai Po Che, Fitoor, Kedarnath, etc to his credit, he has also launched some then newcomers in the film industry who have now become celebrated actors.



1. Farhan Akhtar



Actor-director Farhan Akhtar who has particularly been appreciated for his craft was actually launched in the industry as an actor with Abhishek Kapoor's Rock On. And while the film went on to be a cult classic, it also catapulted Frahan's career to greater heights and right from Rock On there has been no looking back for Farhan, in fact, the actor has worked in some amazing films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, Wazir, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, The Sky Is Pink, etc. after his official debut with Rock On!



2. Late Sushant Singh Rajput



The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut into the film industry with the buddy drama Kai Po Che which was helmed by birthday boy Abhishek Kapoor. And after Kai Po Che, Sushant only went on to have a fruitful career and he did some great work, some of his blockbuster films include, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Chhichhore, etc. And his last film was Dil Bechara that released recently. In his film career spanning over 7 years, Sushant worked with Abhishek in two films, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath.



3. Sara Ali Khan



One of young gens top leading ladies Sara Ali Khan had a lot of hype around her debut film and it was Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. And while Sara had Simmba followed up after her debut, her successful career's launch pad was Abhishek Kapoor helmed Kedarnath. And from there, Sara has been on an upward ascent professionally and has an impressive line-up coming up, namely, Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re.



Abhishek has truly been a lucky charm for many actors and whoever he has worked with has only gone on to make it big in Bollywood.