Happy Birthday Karan Mehra: Wife Nisha Rawal's wish for him is full of love

Karan Mehra, renowned for his role as Naitik in one of the longest-running shows on the telly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, celebrates his 37th birthday on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. As a return-gift to his followers for all the love they've showered upon him, Karan will be streaming live from 5 pm onwards to chat with his fans.

On this special occasion, Karan Mehra's wife, Nisha Rawal took the opportunity to wish her husband. The birthday wish is proof that the couple is head over heels in love with each other. Nisha shared pictures with her hubby and wrote: "It’s your birthday my darling U r that unseen spirit that lives in my body, that flows through my veins, that beats through my heart, that breathes through my lungs! Every wish that I wish for you shall be less! May the Universe give everything to you before u ask, Happy Birthday Mehra Saab [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) onSep 9, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT

Karan Mehra replied to this loved-up post by 'wifey' and replied with equally loving words. He wrote: "My Twin Flame without you I would be lost forever...you are the centre of my universe and I Love You forever and beyond...Thankyou for your heart to heart wishes [sic]"

Nisha Rawal shared yet another photograph and wrote, "My world freezes when you look at me!"

On the other hand, Karan Mehra shared a solo picture of himself and wrote that he will go live on Tuesday. The post read: "Birthday Live at 5pm, 10th September...See you [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Birthday Live at 5pm, 10th September...See you A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra) onSep 9, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

Nisha Rawal is a model-turned-actor and has done a few television shows, namely, Kesar and Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. Currently, as per her Instagram bio, Nisha is a music, lifestyle and fashion blogger. The couple had earlier participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 5. Karan Mehra has also been a participant of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 10.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, whose Instagram accounts are filled with each other's pictures, tied the knot in 2012, and are parents to a baby boy, Kavish.

