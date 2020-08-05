'Happy Birthday to my favourite person,' writes Tara Sutaria on Aadar Jain's birthday!
Taking to her Instagram Account, Tara Sutaria wished Aadar Jain in the most adorable way possible, described him as 'ever thine, ever mine.'
Not only Kajol and Genelia Deshmukh, even Aadar Jain is celebrating his birthday today on August 5. And just like how Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh wished them with lovely wishes, Jain's girlfriend Tara Sutaria also had something adorable to say to his boyfriend.
Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a gorgeous picture with Aadar Jain and this is what she had to write- "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person." (sic)
Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain ð¤
That's not all, even Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Aadar and it also had his brother Armaan Jain and Karisma Kapoor in the frame. The family looked beautiful indeed. Here is the picture:
Aadar Jain made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Qaidi Band in 2017 and Sutaria two years later in Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2. In the same year, she had Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. She's now gearing up for Ek Villain 2 that's directed by Mohit Suri and is slated to release on January 8, 2021! This thriller also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani.
Coming to Kareena Kapoor Khan, she recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Also Read: Aadar Jain Has A Hilarious Nickname For Tara Sutaria That'll Leave You In Splits!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, the new love birds in town, where out for a movie date at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. Tara sported a camouflaged jacket, white top and black faux leather ankle leggings. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Aadar Jain sported a denim hoodie jacket, grey top and denim as he was spotted with girlfriend Tara Sutaria. The duo has almost made it official after they were clicked together for all the functions of Aadar's brother Armaan Jain's wedding.
-
Looks like Tara Sutaria is now considered part of the family. Though there is nothing official, tongues have been wagging that they are serious about each ever since they ushered in 2020 together in London. Now, Sutaria will be playing a major role at the wedding celebrations, too.
-
Rima Jain in a recent interview when asked whether the wedding bells will be ringing in the Jain and Kapoor family once again. She said, "No, nothing like that. They're young. We'll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work."
-
And when asked if Aadar Jain had the family's approval, Rima said, "We love anybody our son loves." On the work front, Aadar Jain made his debut with Qaidi Band (2017), while Tara Sutaria made her debut with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2 (2019).
-
Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, which is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
In picture: Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria seen leaving together post their movie outing.
The lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were spotted at a popular multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe