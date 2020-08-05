'Happy Birthday to my favourite person,' writes Tara Sutaria on Aadar Jain's birthday!

Not only Kajol and Genelia Deshmukh, even Aadar Jain is celebrating his birthday today on August 5. And just like how Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh wished them with lovely wishes, Jain's girlfriend Tara Sutaria also had something adorable to say to his boyfriend.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a gorgeous picture with Aadar Jain and this is what she had to write- "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

That's not all, even Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Aadar and it also had his brother Armaan Jain and Karisma Kapoor in the frame. The family looked beautiful indeed. Here is the picture:

Aadar Jain made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Qaidi Band in 2017 and Sutaria two years later in Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2. In the same year, she had Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. She's now gearing up for Ek Villain 2 that's directed by Mohit Suri and is slated to release on January 8, 2021! This thriller also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani.

Coming to Kareena Kapoor Khan, she recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

