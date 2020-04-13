Aadar Jain has a hilarious nickname for Tara Sutaria that'll leave you in splits!

Tara Sutaria's beau Aadar Jain calls her Tarypie. It appears to be his version of cutie pie. Over the weekend, the Marjaavaan (2019) actor posted a childhood picture and wrote, "24/7 on the phone (sic)." Jain commented, "My li'l Tarypieee (sic)." We wonder what she calls the Qaidi Band (2017) actor.

Have a look at the post right here:

Tara and Aadar have been in a relationship for a while but the couple has neither denied nor accepted the same. But to be honest, they do look smashing together. On the work front, Tara is now gearing up for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 that also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani.

