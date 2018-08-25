Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Movie Review - Happy-ness is a myth....

bollywood

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is a classic example of a film that was made for the wrong reasons. The plot twists are so predictable. it reeks of laziness

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi poster. Pic: Twitter/@sonakshisinha

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

U/A: Comedy

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal

Rating:

If there's anything you learn from watching this film it is that one needs more than a one-line brief to pull off a sequel. Despite failing many times, Bollywood hasn't quite learnt a lesson in dishing out drab-looking second installments. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is a classic example of a film that was made for the wrong reasons. It banks on a half-baked ridiculous plot that plays on regionalism without wit or spark. It's particularly a shame, because the prequel was charming and delightful.

The premise, however, was winsome: A runaway bride lands up in Pakistan. Director Mudassar Aziz refers to this offering as his take on geographical comedies where one is able to laugh with our neighbours; not at them. Unfortunately, little of that maturity in handling the laughs is exhibited by Aziz here.

Check out the trailer here:

Fortunately, the new instalment retains some of the gems from the old, including cast members Jimmy Sheirgill and Piyush Mishra. But, the dependable Abhay Deol is conspicuously missing her. This narrative puts the focus on Happy (Sonakshi Sinha), who is mistaken for Happy from the first instalment -- Diana Penty. She is kidnapped in Shanghai by Chinese goons. The well-meaning Indian embassy official Khushwant (Jassi Gill) is devoted to rescuing Happy. Meanwhile, the other Happy and her now hubby, Guddu (Ali Fazal) are enjoying Shanghai, unaware of everything that's ensued.

An instant turn off in the film is the tendency to joke about people's sexual orientation. It's not something you expect from Aziz, who comes across as a racist by greenlighting this script. The humour that should result from the mishaps makes itself evident only in the second half. By then, you've already lost interest. The plot twists are so predictable, it reeks of laziness.

Singularly unfunny, and borderline offensive, it's hard to believe that a compelling cast could make something this mediocre. My sympathies are, however, with Sinha. After being blamed for being an arm candy throughout her career, she finally began headlining films with some meat. Hopefully, we'll see her return with something more promising before we lose her to films like R…Rajkumar, again.

