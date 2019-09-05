Happy Teacher's Day 2019: All you need to know about, history and significance

Teacher's Day is a day to celebrate and honour the teachers of our lives, from whom we have learnt lessons not just for our exams but for life. It is observed on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was born on this day in the year 1888. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was India's first Vice President and he also served as the second President of India.

Teacher's Day 2019 marks the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan. The day is based on his belief that teachers should be the best minds in the country. The significance of the day is that it is dedicated to all the teachers, gurus and mentors who guide the successors to become better human beings. Although students are required to report to school, classes are replaced with some fun activities to honour the teachers for their hard work and to build a bond between students and their teachers.

The day was first celebrated in the year 1962 when Dr Radhakrishnan became the second President of India. In his time, Dr Radhakrishnan was one of India's most distinguished scholars and taught at several educational institutions such as Oxford University, University of Chicago, Calcutta University, Mysore University and Madras Presidency College.

