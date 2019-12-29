Hardcore commercial films on Saif Ali Khan's mind?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Saif Ali Khan believes that excessive use of English dialogues in Hindi films will alienate the masses. He says while entertaining the audience, films should not be Western in grammar. Saif, who will be next seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, learnt this lesson after his 2017 film Chef and 2014 film Happy Ending. Both tanked at the box office. Now, Khan is more keen to do hardcore commercial films.

One thing that makes Saif stand out from the crowd is his experimental choices. Not only is terms of the characters, but all his roles have him sport different looks, which only makes the star fit the part to the T. While in Tanhaji we will see Saif sport an intriguing look, for Jawaani Jaaneman also the actor lost 11 kgs only to be seen in a never seen before avatar.

In the past too, Sacred Games and Laal Kaptaan had Saif sport striking appearances. Saif always manages to push the envelope to get into the skin of his characters, which is why he plays them with utter perfection.

Up next, Saif has also shot for Bhoot Police and was recently announced as the lead in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji. Currently, the actor is shooting for another promising web series Tandav and going by his past track record we can say that Saif will be striking with his looks in these projects too.

The actor has a power-packed 2020, we must say!

