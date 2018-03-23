Hardik Pandya clarifies: I had no role in tweet against Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Mar 23, 2018, 11:00 IST | IANS

Following this a Rajasthan court on Wednesday directed Jodhpur police to file an FIR against the India all-rounder

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya yesterday denied that he had posted derogatory comments against legendary social reformer Bhim Rao Ambedkar on social media. Hardik Pandya was embroiled in a controversy after a fake Twitter account bearing his name lashed out at Ambedkar for introducing reservation policy. "Who Ambedkar ??? The one who drafted a cross law and constitution or the one who spread the disease called reservation in the country," the tweet read.

Following this, a Rajasthan court on Wednesday directed Jodhpur police to file an FIR against the India all-rounder. However, Pandya issued a statement denying any involvement in the matter. "There have been multiple misleading reports and articles being circulated in the media today, wherein it is being alleged that I had posted a tweet which was derogatory and insulting to the late BR Ambedkar. The tweet in question was posted by a fake account using my name and display image," he said.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya in a soup after Dr Ambedkar tweet from fake account

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

hardik pandyababasaheb ambedkarcricket news
Go to top