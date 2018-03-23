Hardik Pandya clarifies: I had no role in tweet against Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Following this a Rajasthan court on Wednesday directed Jodhpur police to file an FIR against the India all-rounder



Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya yesterday denied that he had posted derogatory comments against legendary social reformer Bhim Rao Ambedkar on social media. Hardik Pandya was embroiled in a controversy after a fake Twitter account bearing his name lashed out at Ambedkar for introducing reservation policy. "Who Ambedkar ??? The one who drafted a cross law and constitution or the one who spread the disease called reservation in the country," the tweet read.

Following this, a Rajasthan court on Wednesday directed Jodhpur police to file an FIR against the India all-rounder. However, Pandya issued a statement denying any involvement in the matter. "There have been multiple misleading reports and articles being circulated in the media today, wherein it is being alleged that I had posted a tweet which was derogatory and insulting to the late BR Ambedkar. The tweet in question was posted by a fake account using my name and display image," he said.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya in a soup after Dr Ambedkar tweet from fake account

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever