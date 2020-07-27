Hardik Pandya shares latest photo with pregnant Natasa Stankovic and its so romantic!

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is gearing up to be a father for the first time as his wife Natasa Stankovic is pregnant with their first child.

Hardik Pandya is one of the most flamboyant cricketers in the Indian team while Natasa Stankovic is a glamourous Bollywood celebrity. Together, they make for one of the most powerful couples in the sports and entertainment industry of recent times.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been sharing numerous pictures of them together during the latter's pregnancy phase and they seem eager to welcome their first child into the world.

Pandya recently took to Instagram to share another photo along with Natasa and they cuddle up together with a scenic view as backdrop.

Earlier Hardik Pandya had shared a few pictures as well as the couple is seen in different poses at different locations. In another one, he simply wrote, "Walking towards happiness."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shocked the world when they announced their engagement on New Year's Day 2020. He shared a picture with Natasa and wrote, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

On May 31, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share a photo along with his pregnant wife Natasa and had a wonderful announcement. Hardik wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Hardik Pandya will be eager to get back onto the field ever since his surgery last year. Pandya will be seen donning blue and gold as part of Mumbai Indians team for the IPL 2020 later this year.

