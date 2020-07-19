Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's latest Instagram posts are all about Love!

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Natasa Stankovic have been sharing some amazing and adorable pictures with each other on their respective Instagram accounts. And the latest one seem to be the most lovable. Ever since they have made their relationship official and begun sharing their pictures on social media, fans have not been able to keep calm.

Now, talking about Stankovic first, she shared a picture with a caption that read- "You complete me." (sic) Have a look right here:

Pandya commented on the post with a heart. And talking about him, he shared a post where we could see the baby bump of Stankovic and the caption was nothing but three emojis. Have a look right here:

That's not all, two days back, he shared another picture where he could be seen with her lady love and his pets and he aptly titled the post as "Family." Here it is:

The couple announced their engagement on the eve of the New Year's, 2020, and Stankovic shared the news of her pregnancy earlier this year in June.

