'Happiness is on the way,' writes Natasa Stankovic as she flaunts baby bump in latest post
Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic has taken to her Instagram account to share her baby bump and also her excitement about how 'Happiness is on the way'!
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Natasa Stankovic are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple keeps sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram and ever since they have announced this heartening piece of news, fans have not been able to keep calm!
And now, taking to her Instagram account, Stankovic has shared a beautiful and gorgeous picture where she could be seen happily flaunting her baby bump. The caption was apt- "Happiness is on the way." (sic) Have a look at the post right here:
Happiness is on the way. ð¥°@hardikpandya93 â¤ï¸ #grateful #blessed
One of the first people to comment on the post was Yuvika Chaudhary, who commented with a red heart. Yasmin Karachiwala, the celebrity trainer, commented with as many as four red hearts. Given the kind of picture this is, a majority of the people on the post extended their love and wishes to the couple in the form of hearts and fire emojis.
It was on June 1, when the couple broke the news to their fans on social media with an adorable picture. Pandya, talking about it, stated, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."
And the lady had this to say- "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes."
The couple made their engagement official on New Year's Eve 2020. Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film Satyagraha and was later seen in films like Action Jackson (2014) and Fukrey Returns (2017). She even appeared in season eight of Bigg Boss.
-
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are the new lovebirds that have taken the internet by storm. Though the duo is not enough lovey-dovey on social media, they do share some mushy posts on Instagram. Cute, isn't it? All pictures/Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's Instagram account.
-
From sharing major throwback pictures to posing as they look into each other's eyes, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's loved-up posts are enough to spread some positivity and love at this difficult time.
-
Bollywood beauty Natasa Stankovic and ace cricketer Hardik Pandya surprised the whole world when they announced their engagement in the new year. Natasa keeps on sharing throwback pictures, and this one, donned a black monokini, the actress posed with fiance Hardik.
-
Hardik Pandya proposed to DJ Wale Babu fame actress Natasa on a yacht and made their relationship official. Ever since then a lot of wishes have been bestowed upon the couple. This not only shocked the world but also gave some major couple goals to many.
-
While posing for this one, Natasa Stankovic extended her love and wishes to birthday Hardik Pandya before making it official. The post read, "To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner. Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP, God bless you"
-
As the country is under lockdown, Hardik Pandya shared a picture which saw Natasa Stankovic, brother Krunal and sister-in-law Pankhuri. The post read, "What a fun session with my babies [sic]"
-
Kudos to this beautiful couple and their adorable love story!
Natasa Stankovic has been giving out some major homebound goals with fiance Hardik Pandya. The duo is spending much-needed time together before getting hitched. We have pictures
