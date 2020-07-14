'Happiness is on the way,' writes Natasa Stankovic as she flaunts baby bump in latest post

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Natasa Stankovic are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple keeps sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram and ever since they have announced this heartening piece of news, fans have not been able to keep calm!

And now, taking to her Instagram account, Stankovic has shared a beautiful and gorgeous picture where she could be seen happily flaunting her baby bump. The caption was apt- "Happiness is on the way." (sic) Have a look at the post right here:

One of the first people to comment on the post was Yuvika Chaudhary, who commented with a red heart. Yasmin Karachiwala, the celebrity trainer, commented with as many as four red hearts. Given the kind of picture this is, a majority of the people on the post extended their love and wishes to the couple in the form of hearts and fire emojis.

It was on June 1, when the couple broke the news to their fans on social media with an adorable picture. Pandya, talking about it, stated, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

And the lady had this to say- "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes."

The couple made their engagement official on New Year's Eve 2020. Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film Satyagraha and was later seen in films like Action Jackson (2014) and Fukrey Returns (2017). She even appeared in season eight of Bigg Boss.

