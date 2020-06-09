Natasa Stankovic shares photo from her baby shower; flaunts baby bump

As we all know by now, Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic and her fiance cricketer Hardik Pandya are expecting their first child together. The actress recently shared a photo flaunting her baby bump on Instagram, which looks to be from her baby shower.

Natasa looks ravishing in a lush green dress as she poses with Pandya, who can be seen dressed in an all-black outfit. She captioned the image with a globe and heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram ð â¤ï¸ A post shared by NatasÌa StankovicÌâ¨ (@natasastankovic__) onJun 8, 2020 at 7:34am PDT

Hardik Pandya and Natas Stankovic had been dating for a while but the couple made it official by announcing their engagement on social media on New Year's Day 2020. Pandya's last appearance for team India was during the T20I vs South Africa in 2019.

Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film Satyagraha and was later seen in films like Action Jackson (2014) and Fukrey Returns (2017). She even appeared in season eight of Bigg Boss.

